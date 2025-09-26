Mike Taylor Joins Bala to Lead Business Development in Washington, D.C.

Bala Consulting Engineers has brought on Mike Taylor to spearhead business development in its Washington, D.C. region. The move adds a seasoned growth strategist with more than 25 years of experience building partnerships and driving expansion across industries.

Taylor most recently served as Director of Business Development at A1C Partners, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business specializing in mission support for intelligence, counterterrorism, and policy development. Before that, he held executive roles including Vice President at Flags of Valor, where he oversaw operations, strategic partnerships, and growth efforts at the mission-driven manufacturer. He also directed federal civilian operations at the National Interest Security Company, managing a $160 million portfolio supporting agencies such as FEMA, NOAA, and the FDIC.

His career has spanned business development, operations, and strategic planning roles in both the private sector and veteran-owned enterprises. In addition to his professional work, Taylor chairs the Loudoun County Community Services Board and regularly volunteers with nonprofits.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)