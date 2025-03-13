Minnesota DPS Names Allison Farole as New Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced Allison Farole as the new Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) division. Farole, who currently serves as the Emergency Management Administrator for the City of Grand Rapids, Michigan, will assume her new role on May 7, 2025.

In her new position, Farole will oversee HSEM’s mission to help Minnesota communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters and emergencies. She brings more than a decade of leadership experience in emergency management, having held key roles in Michigan and Virginia. Before her time in Grand Rapids, she served as Emergency Management Coordinator and Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Office of Emergency Management.

“We are delighted to have Allison as the new director of HSEM,” said Minnesota DPS Assistant Commissioner T. John Cunningham. “Her proven leadership and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly be invaluable as we continue to serve our residents, businesses, and visitors when they need us the most.”

Farole holds a Master of Public Administration in Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and is a Certified Emergency Manager through the International Association of Emergency Managers.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a dedicated team,” Farole said. “Together, we will continue to support communities, building their resilience and empowering them to meet all challenges with the backing of our team.”