43.4 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, March 13, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness
Emergency PreparednessState/Local GovernmentFederal/State/Local

Minnesota DPS Names Allison Farole as New Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) has announced Allison Farole as the new Director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) division. Farole, who currently serves as the Emergency Management Administrator for the City of Grand Rapids, Michigan, will assume her new role on May 7, 2025.

In her new position, Farole will oversee HSEM’s mission to help Minnesota communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters and emergencies. She brings more than a decade of leadership experience in emergency management, having held key roles in Michigan and Virginia. Before her time in Grand Rapids, she served as Emergency Management Coordinator and Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for the Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Office of Emergency Management.

“We are delighted to have Allison as the new director of HSEM,” said Minnesota DPS Assistant Commissioner T. John Cunningham. “Her proven leadership and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly be invaluable as we continue to serve our residents, businesses, and visitors when they need us the most.”

Farole holds a Master of Public Administration in Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and is a Certified Emergency Manager through the International Association of Emergency Managers.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a dedicated team,” Farole said. “Together, we will continue to support communities, building their resilience and empowering them to meet all challenges with the backing of our team.”

Previous article
Ryan Scudder Joins GTSC as Strategic Advisor
Next article
ICE and HSI Agents’ Personal Information Released by Activists
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals