Mitch Merriam Named VP of Borders and Maritime Security at K2 Security Screening Group

Mitch Merriam was named VP of Borders and Maritime Security at K2 Security Screening Group this last week. In his role, Mitch will be responsible for expanding K2’s footprint in the areas of border and port security. A distinguished member of the United States Senior Executive Service, Mitch served in numerous leadership positions with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). He was the Area Port Director at Los Angeles International Airport – LAX, where he directed a workforce of more than 1,000 CBP officers, specialists and trade professionals dedicated to protecting the homeland. His team screened and processed more than 20 million passengers and one million cargo shipments annually.

Previously, Mitch was the Executive Director of Operations at the CBP’s Office of Field Operations Headquarters in Washington, DC, and held command positions protecting our borders in Tucson, Arizona and New Orleans, Louisiana. He also served as an advisor to the Border Management Task Force in Kabul, Afghanistan, supporting the U.S. Embassy, DOD, USAID, Army Corp of Engineers, and Afghan Border Police. He is an expert in Border Security, Customs and Immigration Enforcement, Anti-Terrorism and Intelligence, Public Safety, Law Enforcement, and International Advisory and Training Services.