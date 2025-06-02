Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA) has welcomed back national security and policy veteran Morgan Ryan, this time in a new leadership capacity as Chief Strategy Officer. With a background that spans the Department of Homeland Security and high-level strategic consulting, Ryan is stepping into the role with both institutional knowledge and a broad national security portfolio already in hand.

“Addressing cross-border threats and organized crime requires deep collaboration and strategic insight at the highest levels of government. CGA’s platform offers the perfect environment to extend that mission in the public and private sectors,” said Morgan Ryan,

Former Senior Counselor for Transnational Organized Crime, DHS.

In her new position, Ryan will lead CGA’s business development strategy across both federal and commercial sectors, guide long-term planning, identify new areas for growth, and manage external partnerships. She will also oversee key client projects within the firm’s domestic portfolio, with an eye toward expanding impact in homeland security and public safety initiatives.

Ryan most recently served as Senior Counselor to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In that role, she worked at the center of interagency efforts targeting transnational organized crime, including the synthesis and smuggling of fentanyl into the United States. She was instrumental in the development of DHS’s first counter-fentanyl smuggling strategy and played a lead role in supporting the launch of a DHS-led interagency initiative to combat human smuggling. These efforts required regular engagement with the White House and international counterparts, particularly in Mexico.

Her DHS portfolio also included work on immigration, cybersecurity, and workforce development. She supported major department-wide priorities such as Operation Allies Welcome—the U.S. government’s humanitarian resettlement effort for Afghan allies—and helped shape academic engagement with the department’s Centers of Excellence.

Before joining DHS, Ryan served as Chief Operating Officer at CGA, where she played a critical role in developing national security strategies for both public sector and private clients. She built deep relationships across the homeland security landscape, including with law enforcement leaders and federal stakeholders. Her return to CGA represents a continuation of that work, now with added experience from inside the federal government.

Ryan holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies and Spanish from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master’s in International and Comparative Politics from Loyola University of Chicago. She is also actively involved with the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy as a mentor and is a member of the Chicago chapter of the Network of Arab American Professionals (NAAP).

