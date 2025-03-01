Nabeela Barbari Joins GDIT as VP of Cyber, Law Enforcement, Intelligence, and Citizenship Business Area

Nabeela Barbari has been named Vice President of Cyber, Law Enforcement, Intelligence, and Citizenship Business Area at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT).

Barbari has more than 15 years of experience working at the intersection of policy and operations, focusing on cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and infrastructure protection. Before joining GDIT, she served as Executive Vice President at OTHSolutions, where she oversaw government consulting efforts related to cybersecurity and risk mitigation. Prior to that, she held leadership positions at the White House and the Department of Homeland Security, playing a key role in shaping national security policies. As Director for Resilience & Response at the White House National Security Council, she was responsible for critical infrastructure protection and national risk management.

Her career includes more than a decade at DHS and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where she held senior roles directing national risk management strategies and overseeing large-scale federal cybersecurity programs. She managed a $1.2 billion cybersecurity budget as Deputy Associate Director of Strategy & Resources for CISA’s Cybersecurity Division and led major security initiatives as Interim Associate Director at the National Risk Management Center. She also served as a Senior Policy Advisor at DHS’s Office of Civil Rights & Civil Liberties, working on counterterrorism and cybersecurity policies with implications for civil rights and public safety.

Barbari holds a Master’s degree in Homeland Defense & Security from the Naval Postgraduate School, where her thesis examined the unintended consequences of countering violent extremism in the U.S. She also earned a Master’s degree in U.S. Foreign Policy and Political Science from George Mason University, as well as a Post-Graduate Certificate in Geographic Information Sciences for Defense and Intelligence.