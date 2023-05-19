54.2 F
Nada Semaan Named as Canadian Air Transport Security Authority CEO

By Homeland Security Today
Nada Semaan (CATSA)

Ms. Nada Semaan has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority for a five-year term.

Ms. Semaan was formerly Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Associate Deputy Minister at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Executive Vice President of the Canada Border Services Agency, Associate Deputy Minister at Canadian Heritage and Assistant Secretary at the Treasury Board Secretariat.

Ms. Semaan graduated from the University of Ottawa with a bachelor in psychology and has her Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) designation.

“I am pleased to announce Ms. Nada Semaan has accepted the appointment of Chief Executive Officer of CATSA,” said Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra. “Ms. Semaan has considerable experience to bring into her new role. I wish her every success as she continues to protect Canadians through effective and efficient aviation security screening.”

Read more at Transport Canada

