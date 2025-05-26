59.8 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, May 26, 2025
People on the Move

Nancy Dragani Joins IEM as Gulf Region Account Executive

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Kelly Kemp

Kelley Kemp has transitioned to IEM’s Gulf Region Account Executive, according to a news release earlier this month. With deep roots in Louisiana, Kemp is known for building lasting partnerships, leading in complex situations, and delivering customized solutions.

Kemp’s extensive background serving in the Army National Guard in areas such as aviation, logistics, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) contributes to IEM’s expertise in a multitude of areas. Kemp led National Guard missions for major all-hazards events, including COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida response. Kemp also supported the Louisiana Health Department in building their modernized Medicaid system of record.

Since joining IEM, Kelley has supported the development of their Home Recovery IQ platform, which supports Florida, New Jersey, and Texas. Her experience in software analysis and design effectively guides our clients in finding software that fits their program’s needs. Her deep understanding of the nuances within the emergency management landscape ensures clients receive proactive, data-driven support.

Previous article
Nancy Dragani Joins IEM as Mid-West Region Account Executive
Next article
Gaza’s Top Islamic Scholar Issues Fatwa Criticising 7 October Attack
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals