Kelley Kemp has transitioned to IEM’s Gulf Region Account Executive, according to a news release earlier this month. With deep roots in Louisiana, Kemp is known for building lasting partnerships, leading in complex situations, and delivering customized solutions.

Kemp’s extensive background serving in the Army National Guard in areas such as aviation, logistics, and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) contributes to IEM’s expertise in a multitude of areas. Kemp led National Guard missions for major all-hazards events, including COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida response. Kemp also supported the Louisiana Health Department in building their modernized Medicaid system of record.

Since joining IEM, Kelley has supported the development of their Home Recovery IQ platform, which supports Florida, New Jersey, and Texas. Her experience in software analysis and design effectively guides our clients in finding software that fits their program’s needs. Her deep understanding of the nuances within the emergency management landscape ensures clients receive proactive, data-driven support.