People on the Move

Nancy Dragani Joins IEM as Mid-West Region Account Executive

By Matt Seldon
Nancy Dragani

Nancy Dragani has joined the IEM team full-time and assumes the role of Mid-West Region Account Executive, according to a news release earlier this month. A respected voice in the field, Dragani brings decades of leadership experience from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency. Her service as the Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 8 gives her unique insight into the complexities and needs of state, local, and tribal emergency managers and the tools required to create, implement, and manage robust emergency response and recovery systems.

Appointed by multiple governors, Dragani led Ohio through some of its most challenging disasters as Executive Director from 2005 to 2014, successfully directing state-led recovery programs. In addition to her roles in state and federal government, she served on FEMA’s National Advisory Council and the Memorial Institute for the Prevention of Terrorism Advisory Board. She also held the position of President of the National Emergency Management Association (NEMA) from 2008 to 2009 and was the 2014 recipient of NEMA’s Lacy E. Suiter Distinguished Service Award.

In 2004, Dragani retired from the Ohio National Guard with 22 years of combined U.S. Army, Army National Guard, and Air National Guard service. Ms. Dragani has a Master of Arts degree from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Dominican College where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

