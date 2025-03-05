Natalie Prokop Appointed Acting Deputy Director, Immigration Section at DHS

Natalie Prokop has been named Acting Deputy Director, Immigration Section, Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a role she announced on LinkedIn. In this position, she will be responsible for overseeing immigration-related civil rights and liberties policies, advising on critical immigration issues, and ensuring DHS programs align with federal civil rights protections.

Prokop has been with DHS for nearly five years, most recently serving as a Senior Policy Advisor in the Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. During this time, she played a role in shaping immigration policy, advocating for civil rights protections within the federal immigration system, and engaging with stakeholders across government, advocacy groups, and international organizations.

Before stepping into this leadership role, she briefly served as Acting Deputy Chief of the Immigration Section at DHS. In addition to her work at the department, she was detailed to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, where she provided expert guidance on human rights policies and international agreements related to migration and refugee protections.

Prokop’s experience in immigration law and policy spans nearly two decades. She spent close to five years with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), where she worked as a Supervisory Asylum Officer, Senior Asylum Officer, and Asylum Officer, reviewing cases and making determinations on refugee and asylum claims. Prior to her federal service, she was an Immigration Attorney at the American Friends Service Committee, representing individuals in humanitarian-based immigration cases, deportation defense, and asylum applications.

Earlier in her career, she worked for nearly eight years at the New York City Law Department, where she served as Senior Counsel and Assistant Corporation Counsel. Her responsibilities included handling civil rights litigation and advising on legal matters affecting the city’s policies on immigration and law enforcement.

Prokop holds a Doctor of Law (JD) from New York University School of Law, with additional legal studies at American University Washington College of Law. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University.