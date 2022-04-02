NCMA Announces National Board Appointments

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) is proud to welcome four new members to its Board of Directors and announce the next President-Elect. These Directors are community influencers and powerful supporters of contract management and related acquisition professions.

The appointments include:

President-Elect: Denyce Carter

New Directors: Megan Dake, CPCM; Eugene Scott II, JD, CPCM, CFCM, CCCM, and Fellow; and, Shanna Webbers

The newly appointed National Directors join 12 other Directors who bring extensive experience from both industry and government to the NCMA Board. Returning directors include Wendy Masiello, Denyce Carter, Amanda Christian, Iris Cooper, Heather Dallara, Major General Cameron Holt, Ted Harrison, Jeff Napier, Steve Sarris, Heidi Timmerman, Joy M. White, and Michael Wooten.

Denyce Carter will assume President-Elect responsibilities on July 1, 2022, and will serve as one of the three officers to expand NCMA thought leadership and elevate the profession. Denyce Carter is Vice President of Contracts and Purchasing at General Atomics, one of the world’s leading resources for high technology systems. In her capacity as Vice President of Contracts & Purchasing, Ms. Carter is responsible for the company’s commercial and government contracts and procurements and related systems. Since taking over leadership of the company’s Contracts and Purchasing department she has elevated the acquisition organization through recruitment, training, process improvement, terms and conditions, and policy and procedures development. Ms. Carter is widely recognized and respected throughout the purchasing and contracting community for her knowledge and understanding of U.S. Government procurement laws and regulations.

“Ms. Dake, Mr. Scott, and Ms. Webbers bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to the Board as NCMA grows and advances in service of members. I am personally delighted to welcome such a strong group of new board members, and I look forward to serving with each of them in the coming year,” said Wendy Masiello, NCMA program year 2023 President.

“I welcome our new Directors and celebrate Denyce’s move into a new Board leadership role. It is an honor to have these engaged thought partners as we increase impact and service to this amazing community,” said Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA.

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), which was founded in 1959 and is the world’s leading association in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more, please visit www.ncmahq.org.