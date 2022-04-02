NCMA Announces Newly Elected Committee Members

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) today announced the addition of five newly elected committee members who will join its leadership group of distinguished volunteers.

“I am pleased to announce the election of these outstanding members who will be relentless in leading work to advance our mission,” said Wendy Masiello, NCMA program year 2023 President.

These members serve on NCMA Board Committees that develop tactics to meet strategic goals and improve service to the NCMA community of contract managers and acquisition-related professionals.

Committee members include:

Joann Campbell Maher, CPCM, CFCM, CCCM, R&D Director of Contracts, SRC, Inc

Clara Anderson, CPCM, CFCM, CCCM, and Fellow, Director of Contracts, Information Systems Laboratories

Bruce Tackett, Fellow, Chief Pricing Strategist, U.S. Army Contracting Command

Jessica Grant-Johnson, CPCM, CFCM, Director of Contracts, The MASY Group

Leslie Fessler, CPCM, CFCM, Director of Mission Systems Contracts, Collins Aerospace

“NCMA is powerful because of its volunteers who generously apply their time and talents to our mission. I look forward to partnering with you to propel NCMA and the profession forward,” said Kraig Conrad, NCMA CEO.

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) was founded in 1959 and is the world’s leading association in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more, please visit www.ncmahq.org.