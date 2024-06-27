General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Neva Dollinger as the new Marketing Manager for Defense & Technology. Dollinger brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the federal government space, making her a valuable addition to the GDIT team.

Dollinger’s extensive background includes 11 years of strategic leadership, where she has demonstrated adaptability, resourcefulness, and a keen ability to translate technical content into compelling marketing strategies. Her experience in building and maturing internal programs and processes will be instrumental in driving GDIT’s marketing initiatives forward.

At GDIT, Dollinger will leverage her dynamic approach to achieve results through enthusiasm and collaboration with cross-functional teams. She is particularly passionate about the transformative nature of change and is dedicated to supporting people through their journeys of change, both in their professional and personal lives.

Dollinger’s professional journey has been marked by several significant roles, including Marketing & Communications Manager and Proposal Manager in Federal departments at NTT DATA Services. She also served as the New Business Lead for the DHS DC2 Contract at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gained valuable experience as an Information/Press Assistant in Public Affairs as well as other roles at the U.S. Department of State.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dollinger is known for her collaborative spirit and ability to connect the dots strategically. She is a visionary leader, a results-driven strategist, and an effective communicator. Her skills as a cross-functional project manager and volunteer leader further highlight her versatility and commitment to excellence.

When not immersed in her professional responsibilities, Dollinger enjoys traveling, reading, taking nature walks with her children, and exploring the field of behavioral economics. Her well-rounded interests and dedication to continuous learning make her a dynamic and inspiring leader.

GDIT is confident that Dollinger’s expertise and strategic vision will play a crucial role in enhancing their marketing efforts and achieving their business objectives. Her appointment marks a significant step forward for GDIT as they continue to strengthen their position in the defense and technology sectors.