New DISA Leader Strengthened Interoperability of DOD and NATO Networks

Papenfus brings to his new job more than 30 years of military experience at the tactical, operational and strategic levels.

By Homeland Security Today

Army Brig. Gen. Joseph A. Papenfus started work as the new assistant to the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency on Sept. 1.

In his new role, he helps lead a global organization of over 20,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel who plan, develop, deliver and operate joint, interoperable, command and control, and global enterprise infrastructure, in direct support of the president, secretary of defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, combatant commanders, Department of Defense components and other mission partners across the full spectrum of operations.

“I am delighted to welcome Brig. Gen. Joseph Papenfus to the DISA family,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, DISA director and Joint Forces Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network commander.

“He brings a wealth of experience from a long and distinguished military career. We look forward to seeing him take his relationships formed at U.S. Army Europe and Africa into our problem sets to deliver joint, interoperable command and control capabilities in a very dynamic and complex strategic environment.”

