Nicole Evans Announced as Chief Strategy Officer at A3 Consulting

A3 Consulting LLC has announced the appointment of Nicole Evans as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) in a press release. In her new role, Evans will lead strategic initiatives focused on business growth, innovation, and operational excellence, reinforcing A3 Consulting’s mission to provide cutting-edge solutions for government agencies.

Evans brings over 24 years of experience in public administration, defense and civilian agency leadership, procurement, and strategic change management. Before joining A3 Consulting, she held senior executive positions across multiple federal agencies, including serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Acquisition at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Deputy Assistant Director at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), Head of Contracting Activity at the National Background Investigations Bureau (NBIB) at OPM, and Senior Procurement Executive at the U.S. Department of Education. In each of these roles, she oversaw acquisition strategies, managed multi-billion-dollar federal procurement programs, and spearheaded operational improvements.

A3 Consulting’s CEO Adeniyi Adeyiga emphasized that Evans’ deep industry expertise and leadership in government contracting will be instrumental in shaping the company’s future. Her extensive experience in government procurement, acquisition policy, and strategic planning aligns with A3 Consulting’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to its federal clients.

Evans expressed enthusiasm for joining A3 Consulting: “I am honored to join A3 Consulting LLC at such an exciting time in its journey,” said Nicole Evans. “I look forward to working with this talented team to drive innovation, enhance client outcomes, and solidify A3 Consulting LLC’s position as a leader in the government contracting space.”