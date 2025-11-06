Nidhi Panchasara Joins Evolver as Vice President of Cybersecurity

Evolver has announced the appointment of Nidhi Panchasara as Vice President of Cybersecurity. In this role, Panchasara will direct Evolver’s federal cybersecurity strategy and delivery, oversee solution innovation, and ensure the company remains ahead of advanced threats and shifting market demands.

Panchasara brings over 25 years of experience in information technology leadership, cybersecurity operations, and program management. She joins Evolver from NTT DATA, where she served as Client Executive for the Department of Homeland Security, overseeing a complex and diverse portfolio that included the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Panchasara previously held senior executive leadership roles with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), TurningPoint Global Solutions, and Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC).

“Nidhi’s experience leading mission-critical cybersecurity programs and driving organizational growth makes her an ideal fit for Evolver,” said Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS, Evolver’s parent organization. “Her strategic vision and client-first mindset will help us continue delivering excellence for our customers while expanding our impact in providing a modern approach to cybersecurity and digital transformation.”

Throughout her career, Panchasara has managed complex IT and cybersecurity initiatives supporting DHS, DISA, the Air Force, Army, and other defense and civilian agencies. She is known for her strong record of operational performance, customer engagement, and team leadership.

In addition to her extensive professional experience, Panchasara serves on the Business Information Technology Advisory Board at Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business, the alma mater from which she received her Executive MBA. She has also been recognized throughout her career for outstanding performance and leadership, including the NTT Presidents Club Award, multiple CSC Excellence Awards, and several distinctions for her contributions to major federal cybersecurity and IT programs.

“Nidhi’s expertise spans the full lifecycle of solution delivery, from shaping a concept and strategy to executing complex programs at scale,” said Gregg Garrett, Chief Operating Officer of CSS. “Her ability to translate mission needs into specific deliverables, combined with her active participation in the industry community that protects our nation’s most critical public assets, makes her an exceptional addition to our leadership team.”