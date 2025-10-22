Nirali Chawla Joins Guidehouse as Partner and U.S. Navy Technology Account Leader

Guidehouse has announced that Nirali Chawla has joined the firm as a Partner, taking on the role of U.S. Navy Technology Account Leader. In her new position, Chawla will oversee initiatives focused on advancing cyber resilience, digital transformation, IT audit readiness, and mission success for Navy and Department of Defense (War) clients.

Chawla brings more than 20 years of experience advising federal and commercial organizations, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), on large-scale modernization and technology transformation projects. Her career spans leadership roles across top consulting firms, including KPMG, PwC, and Deloitte.

Recognized for her leadership and impact, Chawla has received several honors, including being named one of the 2025 Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia and a 2024 Women Leader in Consulting. She was also a finalist for the 2023 Women in Technology Leadership Award and recipient of both the 2025 AFCEA International Meritorious Service Award and V. Lee Conyers Award from ISACA’s Greater Washington DC Chapter.

Chawla is also an active voice in the cybersecurity community. She has co-authored national guidance, including NIST Special Publication 800-137, “Information Security Continuous Monitoring for Federal Information Systems and Organizations,” and has written for publications such as Armed Forces Comptroller Magazine and the Department of the Navy’s IT Magazine.

In addition to her professional work, Chawla serves on several nonprofit and academic boards, including ISACA GWDC, AFCEA NOVA, Pratham Mid-Atlantic, and George Mason University’s College of Engineering and Computing Advisory Board.

Chawla holds a Master of Business Administration in Computer and Information Systems Security from Suffolk University’s Sawyer Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh.

“Nirali is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of driving technology modernization and mission outcomes across the DoD,” said Brian Wodarski, Partner and Defense & Security Technology Capability Leader at Guidehouse. “Her experience, perspective, and strong client relationships make her a tremendous asset as we continue to support advancing the Navy’s mission and modernizing their technology.”

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)