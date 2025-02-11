Nitin Natarajan, Former Deputy Director of CISA, Launches NN Global

Nitin Natarajan, former Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has announced the launch of his new firm, NN Global, LLC, where he will provide global advisory services to public and private sector organizations. He shared the news on LinkedIn, stating:

“I’m happy to share that I’ve launched NN Global, LLC. I’ll be providing global advisory services to public and private sector entities, large and small, on issues related to critical infrastructure resilience, cybersecurity, healthcare/public health matters, and emergency management.”

With over 30 years of experience in homeland security, emergency response, public health, and cybersecurity, Natarajan has held leadership roles across government, private industry, and global policy organizations. Most recently, as Deputy Director at CISA, he helped shape U.S. cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience policies, representing the agency in high-level domestic and international forums, including with the White House, Congress, and global partners.

Before his tenure at CISA, Natarajan served as a Director at Avantus Federal, providing thought leadership across homeland security and federal civilian markets. He also held senior positions at the Cadmus Group, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the National Security Council at the White House, focusing on critical infrastructure security, environmental response, and emergency preparedness.

Earlier in his career, he worked at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and served as a paramedic and emergency response leader, managing large-scale incident responses, including National Security Special Events and disaster deployments.

Natarajan holds a Master’s in National Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School and has completed executive education programs at the Harvard Kennedy School’s National Preparedness Leadership Initiative.