People on the Move

Nitin Natarajan Joins Cambridge Global Advisors to Expand Cybersecurity Expertise

Kalyna White
By Kalyna White

Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a national security consultancy renowned for its work across government and critical infrastructure, has announced the addition of Nitin Natarajan to its growing roster of senior cybersecurity leaders. A veteran public servant with decades of experience at the intersection of homeland security, cybersecurity, and public health, Natarajan brings a deeply informed perspective to the firm’s expanding advisory capabilities.

Natarajan formerly served as Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he played a critical role in advancing the federal government’s cyber defense initiatives. His career also includes service on the National Security Council, where he helped shape strategic security policies at the highest levels of government. In addition to his cyber credentials, Natarajan is widely recognized for his leadership in homeland security and healthcare preparedness, making him a uniquely versatile expert in managing national resilience.

His appointment is part of CGA’s recent strategic expansion, which brings together top-level cybersecurity officials from the White House, CISA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and beyond. This elite team will deliver unparalleled support in cyber policy, federal budgeting, regulatory compliance, and workforce development.

Natarajan’s addition reinforces CGA’s commitment to helping public and private sector clients navigate complex security challenges, especially as cyber threats grow more sophisticated and widespread.

Kalyna White
Kalyna White assists with events and in the onboarding of new members to the Coalition. She also writes for, and assists with various editorial duties at Homeland Security Today. Prior to re-joining GTSC, Kalyna interned for InfraGard of the National Capital Area where she assisted with the development of the National Critical Infrastructure Security & Resilience Month website, programming, and content. She also interviewed Critical Infrastructure Sector leaders for the website and developed marketing and social media campaigns to engage stakeholders. Kalyna graduated with a B.A. in Political Science, minoring in Middle Eastern Studies and English Literature from U.C. San Diego in 2022. While at U.C.S.D. she was the chapter president of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and Panhellenic President. She is also the founder and president of LABUkraine, a non-profit organization building computer labs in Ukraine. She is an experienced Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the government relations industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Government, Public Speaking, International Relations, and Writing. She also brings to GTSC, extensive experience gained from the National Student Leadership Conference – Intelligence & National Security and positions of leadership at the Madeira School. She has also interned for Senator John McCain providing general staff assistance including answering phones, responding to constituents, and leading tours of the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, she interned for MXM Consulting and assisted with planning and execution of an annual “Hill Day” visit by corporate members of a non-profit association to Capitol Hill to visit numerous legislators relevant to their interests. In 2016 she was a teacher’s assistant at Garfield Elementary school. Kalyna has also served as the Youth Ambassador to the Women in Homeland Security Board of Directors for 8 years.

