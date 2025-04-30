Cambridge Global Advisors (CGA), a national security consultancy renowned for its work across government and critical infrastructure, has announced the addition of Nitin Natarajan to its growing roster of senior cybersecurity leaders. A veteran public servant with decades of experience at the intersection of homeland security, cybersecurity, and public health, Natarajan brings a deeply informed perspective to the firm’s expanding advisory capabilities.

Natarajan formerly served as Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he played a critical role in advancing the federal government’s cyber defense initiatives. His career also includes service on the National Security Council, where he helped shape strategic security policies at the highest levels of government. In addition to his cyber credentials, Natarajan is widely recognized for his leadership in homeland security and healthcare preparedness, making him a uniquely versatile expert in managing national resilience.

His appointment is part of CGA’s recent strategic expansion, which brings together top-level cybersecurity officials from the White House, CISA, the U.S. Coast Guard, and beyond. This elite team will deliver unparalleled support in cyber policy, federal budgeting, regulatory compliance, and workforce development.

Natarajan’s addition reinforces CGA’s commitment to helping public and private sector clients navigate complex security challenges, especially as cyber threats grow more sophisticated and widespread.