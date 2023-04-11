73.6 F
NSC, DOJ Veteran Matthew Miller Named New State Department Spokesperson

At the NSC, Miller led whole of government communications and outreach as part of U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and defense. 

The following statement was released by Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

Today, I am appointing Matthew Miller as the next State Department Spokesperson.  I benefitted greatly from Matt’s wisdom, his experience in government, and his deep understanding of foreign policy when he was tapped to head up my nomination.  Matt stepped up once again in the early months of Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine when he took leave to join the National Security Council to lead our whole of government communications and outreach as part of our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and defense.  Having previously served as Director of the Office of Public Affairs and spokesperson to Attorney General Eric Holder at the Department of Justice, Matt is no stranger to navigating and communicating on complex, global challenges like those we face today.

I also want to thank Vedant Patel, not only for stepping up as Acting Spokesperson, but for his continued work as Principal Deputy Spokesperson.

Matt, along with Vedant and rest of the Office of the Spokesperson, will continue the Department’s commitment to access and transparency.  I am grateful to Matt for once again agreeing to serve his country and look forward to once again benefitting from his counsel and expertise.

