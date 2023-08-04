OPM’s David Padrino Named New Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer at IRS

The Internal Revenue Service announced the selection of David Padrino to serve as the Chief Transformation and Strategy Officer, a recently created role at the agency that will spearhead improvement efforts under Inflation Reduction Act funding.

Padrino joins the IRS after serving as Chief Transformation Officer at the federal Office of Personnel Management (OPM). He has spent more than two decades working in a variety of other leadership roles across local, state and federal governments as well as on transformation efforts in the private sector.

“David brings critical experience and insight that the IRS needs to help transform the agency and make improvements for taxpayers at a critical time for our nation’s tax system,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said. “He will work closely with our IRS leadership teams to focus on making short-term and long-term improvements called for under our new Strategic Operating Plan. With his long track record of success, David will be a key part of our efforts to help the IRS move forward on essential taxpayer service improvements, compliance changes to ensure fairness and strengthening IRS technology to serve taxpayers.”

Padrino has an extensive background in transformation efforts, ranging from work with Fortune 50 corporations in the private sector to a variety of roles across government.

“I am excited to join the IRS during this critical period of transformation and work alongside so many dedicated public servants,” Padrino said.

Since last year, Padrino served as OPM’s Chief Transformation Officer, where his work included rolling out an agency-wide transformation effort. Prior to that role, he worked in 2021 and 2022 at OPM to help revitalize the Office of Human Capital Data Management & Modernization.

Padrino’s previous roles covered a range of activities. He served as the Chief Recovery Officer for the Colorado Attorney General in 2020 and 2021, working on pandemic response efforts including broadband access issues for Colorado schools.

From 2014-2019, Padrino worked with then Colorado Gov. John W. Hickenlooper, serving as Chief Performance Officer as well as Chief of Staff to the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Operating Officer. Padrino led a number of initiatives to improve government service delivery, which ultimately led national non-profit Results for America to name Colorado one of the best states at using data and evidence to deliver results for residents.

Prior to that, he worked in the private sector with the Boston Consulting Group from 2007-2014. During this period, his extensive portfolio included working on more than 25 projects in 10 countries, where he served clients across the private, public and non-profit sectors, including the technology, consumer goods, financial services and health care industries.

Padrino graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with a Master of Business Administration and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Vassar College.

