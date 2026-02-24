Paige Franklin Becomes Brand & Marketing Impact Manager at Guidehouse

Paige Franklin has been promoted to Brand & Marketing Impact Manager at Guidehouse, taking on a role focused on strengthening the firm’s marketing operating model and aligning it with enterprise priorities.

In her new position, Franklin is responsible for overseeing how marketing work is planned, prioritized, and measured across teams. The role centers on building consistency and scalability within the firm’s marketing function, partnering with leadership to translate strategic goals into operational structure, establish governance frameworks, and drive clarity across programs and initiatives.

Franklin previously led marketing initiatives supporting Guidehouse’s Defense & Security segment, managing both external and internal programs. Her portfolio included public sector marketing campaigns, account-based marketing, content development, events, and strategic partnerships aimed at advancing the firm’s presence in the defense and national security space.

Over more than four years with Guidehouse, Franklin has steadily advanced within the marketing and communications team. Most recently, she served as Marketing Campaign Manager, where she led marketing initiatives supporting the firm’s Defense & Security segment, managing external and internal programs with a focus on public sector marketing campaigns, account-based marketing, content creation, events, and partnerships. Prior to that, Franklin was a Senior Marketing and Corporate Communications Associate, where she led campaign strategy and execution tied to key business objectives in the Defense & Security segment. Earlier in her tenure, as a Marketing and Corporate Communications Associate, she supported brand awareness initiatives, managed content updates across internal and external platforms, and tracked performance metrics for marketing programs.

Her broader experience includes roles at Kellogg Executive Education, Blackboard, and DMI (Digital Management, LLC), where she developed expertise in digital marketing, social media strategy, content creation, and market research. She also worked at Aramark in graphic design and student engagement marketing and began her relationship with Guidehouse as a marketing intern in 2019.

Franklin holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University, with concentrations in Media and Brand Strategy. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Media Arts & Design (Creative Advertising) and Communication Studies (Cultural Communication) from James Madison University, where she was active in the Madison American Advertising Federation and the Public Relations Student Society of America.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)