Paige Franklin Takes on Marketing Manager Role at Guidehouse

Paige Franklin has stepped into the role of Marketing Manager at Guidehouse, a move she announced on LinkedIn. In her new position, Franklin will lead marketing initiatives supporting the firm’s Defense & Security segment, managing external and internal programs with a focus on public sector marketing campaigns, account-based marketing, content creation, events, and partnerships.

Franklin has been with Guidehouse for over four years, steadily rising through the company’s marketing and communications team. Prior to this promotion, she served as Senior Marketing and Corporate Communications Associate, where she led campaign strategy and execution to support key business objectives within the Defense & Security segment. Before that, as a Marketing and Corporate Communications Associate, she worked on brand awareness initiatives, content updates for internal and external channels, and performance tracking for marketing programs.

Her experience extends beyond Guidehouse. Franklin previously worked at Kellogg Executive Education, Blackboard, and DMI (Digital Management, LLC), where she developed expertise in social media strategy, digital marketing, content creation, and market research. She also spent time at Aramark, focusing on graphic design and student engagement marketing, and held an internship with Guidehouse’s marketing team in 2019.

Franklin holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University, with concentrations in Media and Brand Strategy. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Media Arts & Design (Creative Advertising) and Communication Studies (Cultural Communication) from James Madison University, where she was active in the Madison American Advertising Federation and the Public Relations Student Society of America.