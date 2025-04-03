68.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Paloma Chacon Announces New Role as Deputy Press Secretary at DHS

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

Paloma Chacon is starting a new role as the Deputy Press Secretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to a post on her LinkedIn. She brings with her a wealth of communications and media experience from Capitol Hill and conservative organizations.

Before joining DHS, Chacon served in the U.S. Senate for over three years, most recently as Press Secretary for Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) from December 2022 to March 2025. She previously held roles on Kennedy’s communications team as Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Assistant.

Chacon’s earlier career includes a multimedia internship at The Heritage Foundation, a think tank focused on promoting conservative public policy, where she worked on projects like podcast production and video editing. Through this role, she was also able to attend briefings on domestic and foreign policy issues from top experts and analysts.

She was also a field organizer for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), played a coordinating role in California’s Maryott for Congress campaign, and worked as an Associate Producer at One America News Network.

Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

