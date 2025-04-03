Paloma Chacon Announces New Role as Deputy Press Secretary at DHS

Paloma Chacon is starting a new role as the Deputy Press Secretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), according to a post on her LinkedIn. She brings with her a wealth of communications and media experience from Capitol Hill and conservative organizations.

Before joining DHS, Chacon served in the U.S. Senate for over three years, most recently as Press Secretary for Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) from December 2022 to March 2025. She previously held roles on Kennedy’s communications team as Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Assistant.

Chacon’s earlier career includes a multimedia internship at The Heritage Foundation, a think tank focused on promoting conservative public policy, where she worked on projects like podcast production and video editing. Through this role, she was also able to attend briefings on domestic and foreign policy issues from top experts and analysts.

She was also a field organizer for the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), played a coordinating role in California’s Maryott for Congress campaign, and worked as an Associate Producer at One America News Network.