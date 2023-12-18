36.6 F
Partner Forces LLC Welcomes Courtney Bristow as SVP of People Operations and Chief of Staff

Industry Leader with 20+ Years of Consulting Experience Joins Growing Executive Leadership Team

Courtney Bristow
(Partner Forces Image)

Partner Forces LLC, a woman-owned small business, is proud to welcome Courtney Bristow as Senior Vice President of People Operations and Chief of Staff. Courtney joins the company’s executive leadership team to build a more robust people vertical that recognizes Partner Forces growth and our ongoing commitment to maintaining a people-first workplace and culture. 

Prior to joining Partner Forces, Courtney held roles in both client delivery and corporate operations. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer at Tsymmetry, where she led the delivery organization and internal operations, with a focus on cultivating company culture and accelerating growth strategies. Courtney also co-founded EverForward, a strategic people operations consultancy for federal clients. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at TeraThink, now part of CGI Federal. In this role, she spearheaded the company’s agile competency, provided account and delivery leadership in the homeland security sector, and drove strategic initiatives to amplify organizational, operational, and workforce capabilities. She also spent the first part of her career at Accenture. 

“The entire Partner Forces team is thrilled to have Courtney join us in her dual roles as SVP for People Operations and Chief of Staff,” said Jenny Stone, Partner Forces Founder and CEO. “She has already made an enormous impact by helping us implement two new systems that move us beyond small business operations. I am thankful to work alongside Courtney and appreciate her high emotional intelligence and ability to make work fun.”   

Read the rest of the story at Partner Forces, here 

