Partner Forces LLC Welcomes Ronni Alton as VP of Contracts

Partner Forces LLC, a woman-owned small business, is proud to welcome Ronni Alton as Vice President of Contracts. Ronni joins the company’s executive leadership team and will oversee management and administration for Partner Forces contract operations, as well as oversee our growing joint venture portfolio.

Prior to joining Partner Forces, Ronni served on the executive team for multiple leading small business government contractors. With her extensive expertise in contract strategy, negotiation, and risk management, Ronni is poised to make a profound impact on our organization’s contract management practices, driving growth and excellence in this critical area.

Ronni’s addition to our executive team recognizes our investment in being the best SB prime contractor in our domain,” said Jenny Stone, Partner Forces Founder and CEO. “There is also a personal specialness for me, as Ronni helped me years ago develop my first prime bid pricing approach. It is a pinch me moment that she is now a part of Partner Forces.”

“I am thrilled and deeply honored to join the remarkable Partner Forces team at a time when its growth trajectory is soaring,” said Ronni. “It is a privilege to join a woman-owned business that not only embraces diversity but also actively fosters a vibrant corporate culture. Partner Forces’ commitment to empowering women in business is truly commendable, and I am thrilled to contribute to its mission-oriented history.”

Ronni brings more than 23 years of contract management experience to Partner Forces, specifically in the federal government space, including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Defense, and other federal entities. In her new role, she will spearhead efforts to enhance the company’s contract management capabilities and integrate corporate functions.

