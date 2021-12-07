Patrick Fitzgerald to Lead Sev1Tech’s U.S. Navy Programs

Sev1Tech has announced that Patrick Fitzgerald has joined the organization to lead the U.S. Navy programs business unit. Patrick will draw on his experience across the Navy and Intelligence community as former Major Program Manager and former Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic Enterprise Systems Department Head to support mission goals with solutions that empower sailors to thrive in today’s combat environment.

Patrick is an experienced Department of Defense (DOD) professional who has dedicated his career to identifying and implementing affordable IT solutions for sailors, the Navy and across the DOD. He will lead Sev1Tech’s efforts to provide transformative solutions and drive growth across the Navy unit.

“Patrick is an innovative spirit and proven leader who understands the Naval landscape and shares our deep commitment to their mission,” said Bob Lohfeld, Chief Executive Officer at Sev1Tech. “His experience and perspective will add key value to the team, and I look forward to working with him closely as we continue to elevate Sev1Tech’s high standard of support for U.S. Navy sailors and warfighters across the Armed Forces.”

“Joining an organization such as Sev1Tech that shares the values I seek to uphold fostered from over two decades of civil service is a true privilege, and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, Head of U.S. Navy programs. “The Sev1Tech team’s commitment to balancing practical, timely and fit-for-purpose solutions with a bold vision for the future aligns well with my approach to leadership. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth across the U.S. Navy business unit and provide our customers with the innovative solutions they need to confront increasingly fluid threats and challenges.”

As the Enterprise Systems Department Head at Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Patrick led all elements of the department, including serving as an advocate for the organization, communicating with external customers and stakeholders, establishing strategic direction and driving personnel development. In this role, Patrick oversaw a diverse workforce of more than 650 civilian and military personnel and led a broad portfolio of more than 60 projects worth over $250M a year in revenue.

Patrick holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Delaware, a Master of Science in Technology Management in Information Services & Systems and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Maryland, and Chief Information Officer and IT Project Manager Certificates from National Defense University.

