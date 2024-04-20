General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has welcomed Patrick Flynn as the new Director of Business Development, a role that marks his return to supporting Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Flynn, who has a robust background in both government and the private sector, brings over three decades of experience to his new position at GDIT.

Announcing his new role on LinkedIn, Flynn expressed enthusiasm about his return to the homeland security sector, stating, “I’m looking forward to going back and supporting Customs and Border Protection.” His return is seen as a strategic enhancement to GDIT’s efforts in strengthening its services to CBP and other national security operations.

Flynn’s professional journey spans 31 years filled with significant roles that have positioned him as a leader and innovator in the National/Homeland Security marketplace. His extensive experience includes pivotal positions such as Managing Client Executive at Deep Water Point & Associates, Head of Commercial Threat Intelligence at Trellix, and Head of the McAfee Advanced Programs Group at McAfee. Each of these roles has contributed to his deep understanding of the complexities and challenges within the homeland security domain.

Furthermore, Flynn previously held the position of Director of Communications and Outreach for the DHS Joint Wireless Program at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This role, in particular, showcased his capability to manage and innovate in critical government initiatives, making his return to supporting CBP a significant boon for GDIT.

At GDIT, Flynn will be tasked with spearheading initiatives that enhance business development and foster innovation in solutions that support the vital missions of CBP and other agencies. His role will involve strategic oversight and the implementation of development plans that align with the dynamic needs of national security.

GDIT, a known leader in the government technology solutions sector, stands to benefit greatly from Flynn’s extensive experience and strategic insights. His appointment is expected to drive significant advancements in how GDIT serves its government clients, particularly in customizing technology solutions that meet the unique needs of national security and public safety.

Flynn’s return to the homeland security arena through his new role at GDIT is anticipated to be a catalyst for innovation and enhanced support for Customs and Border Protection, reinforcing GDIT’s commitment to supporting the federal government’s critical security missions.