People on the Move

Patrick J. Lechleitner, Former Acting Director of ICE, Becomes Senior Advisor at AVER

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

AVER, LLC has announced that Patrick J. Lechleitner has been appointed Senior Advisor for National Security.

Mr. Lechleitner brings over two decades of distinguished public service experience, including his most recent role as Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Deputy Director of ICE, providing strategic leadership to a workforce exceeding 21,000 personnel, focusing on combating transnational crime and enforcing customs and immigration laws. His 22-year tenure with ICE was marked by significant advancements in national security and law enforcement operations. Prior to leading ICE, Mr. Lechleitner served in various key positions within Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), including Executive Associate Director.

Mr. Lechleitner holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from George Mason University and a Master of Arts in Criminology from Saint Joseph’s University. He also earned a certificate in Executive Leadership from American University.

In his advisory role at AVER, LLC, Mr. Lechleitner will leverage his extensive experience to enhance the company’s strategic initiatives, particularly in supporting federal government clients. His role underscores AVER’s commitment to delivering exceptional client service through innovative solutions and experienced leadership.

“We are honored to welcome Patrick to our leadership team,” said Chris Hartline, CEO of AVER, LLC. “His profound understanding of federal operations and strategic planning will be instrumental in advancing our mission to continue serving our clients with valuable services and solutions.”

AVER, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in Digital Modernization, Advanced Data Analytics, Automation, Biometrics and Operational Support Services for the federal government. 

