Patrick J. Lechleitner, Former Acting Director of ICE, Becomes Senior Advisor at AVER

AVER, LLC has announced that Patrick J. Lechleitner has been appointed Senior Advisor for National Security.

Mr. Lechleitner brings over two decades of distinguished public service experience, including his most recent role as Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Deputy Director of ICE, providing strategic leadership to a workforce exceeding 21,000 personnel, focusing on combating transnational crime and enforcing customs and immigration laws. His 22-year tenure with ICE was marked by significant advancements in national security and law enforcement operations. Prior to leading ICE, Mr. Lechleitner served in various key positions within Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), including Executive Associate Director.

Mr. Lechleitner holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from George Mason University and a Master of Arts in Criminology from Saint Joseph’s University. He also earned a certificate in Executive Leadership from American University.