Paul Aronhime has taken on a pivotal leadership role at Peraton, where he will serve as Chief Growth Officer for the Citizen Security & Public Services sector. In this position, Aronhime will focus on driving strategic expansion across critical government missions he stated in a LinkedIn post.

Aronhime brings with him a deep bench of experience in both business development and public sector engagement, with a career that has spanned top federal contractors and mission-critical government work. Prior to joining Peraton in July 2025, he served as Senior Vice President for the Federal Sector at Keeper Security. There, he led growth efforts for the company’s zero-trust cybersecurity solutions, playing a role in shaping its offerings to meet the stringent compliance and operational needs of federal agencies.

Before his tenure at Keeper, Aronhime was Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth at IntelliBridge, and he also founded G2 Federal, a service-disabled veteran-owned business that focused on creating dynamic growth strategies and helping federal clients align mission requirements with emerging technology.

He has also held senior business development and federal sales roles at IDEMIA, SAIC (Unisys Federal), BAE Systems, General Dynamics, IBM, and several other technology firms, where he helped shape digital identity, security, and defense solutions for federal clients. Many of his roles have involved work with the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Aronhime’s background includes service in the U.S. Army in air defense intelligence during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia, where he studied history and political science, and he continues to serve as a member of the Montana State University Institute for National Security Research and Education’s External Advisory Group.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)