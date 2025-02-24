Paul Brown Appointed Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Field Office

Paul Brown has been appointed as the new Special Agent in Charge (SAC) of the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office, where he will oversee all investigations and personnel in Georgia. His promotion follows his tenure as SAC of the Mobile Field Office in Alabama, where he led operations across the region.

Brown joined the FBI as a special agent in 2006 and was first assigned to the Bedford Resident Agency in New Hampshire, a sub-office of the Boston Field Office. Initially working criminal violations, he transitioned to counterterrorism and served as the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) coordinator. His counterterrorism experience led him to deploy to Iraq to support national security efforts.

In 2012, Brown was promoted to supervisory special agent and assigned to the Counterterrorism Division at FBI Headquarters, where he later became a unit chief overseeing U.S.-based international terrorism investigations. In 2015, he transferred to the Jacksonville Field Office in Florida, leading the North Florida JTTF. In 2018, he was named assistant special agent in charge of the Phoenix Field Office, managing cyber operations, counterintelligence, and crisis response programs.

Brown’s leadership experience includes serving as the director of the FBI’s High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group in 2019, a unit responsible for intelligence collection and research on advanced interrogation techniques. In 2020, he was promoted to deputy assistant director of the FBI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate, where he helped lead efforts to prevent and mitigate threats involving chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive materials.

Prior to joining the FBI, Brown served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army, holding leadership roles in counterterrorism and intelligence operations. He also worked in the private sector as a business consultant at Accenture and a director of program management at Kforce Inc. Brown holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University and an MBA from Tarleton State University in Texas.