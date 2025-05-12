Pedro Allende, a public servant with experience spanning cybersecurity, emergency response, and infrastructure protection, has been nominated by President Trump to serve as the next Under Secretary for Science and Technology (S&T) at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The nomination was formally posted on Congress.gov.

Currently serving as Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services, Allende oversees a $1 billion budget and leads nearly 1,000 employees supporting statewide business operations, workforce management, and technology services.

Allende is no stranger to DHS. He previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure, Risk and Resilience Policy within the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans. In that capacity, he led key initiatives to bolster the resilience of U.S. critical infrastructure against a spectrum of cyber, physical, and natural threats. His policy work helped strengthen national capabilities across preparedness, response, and recovery functions.

His federal service also includes senior roles at the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of Labor. As a Senior Adviser and Director of Strategic Initiatives in the Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response, Allende contributed to national energy infrastructure protection efforts. At the Department of Labor, he served as Counselor to the Secretary and White House Liaison.

In addition to his federal credentials, Allende has served on Florida’s Cybersecurity Advisory Council, lending his expertise to state-level cyber resilience planning and policy development.