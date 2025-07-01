Perspectives on Terrorism has announced that the Steering Board has selected Professor Rashmi Singh to be the new Editor-in-Chief of the journal.

Dr Singh is a Professor in the Department of International Relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais, in Brazil. She also serves as Coordinator for the Research Laboratory and Projects in International Relations (LPPRI), and Co-Director of the Collaborative Research Network on Terrorism, Radicalisation and Organised Crime (TRAC). Prior to joining PUC Minas in early 2016, Dr. Singh was a Lecturer in Terrorism Studies at the Handa Center for the Study of Terrorism and Political Violence (CSTPV), University of St Andrews, Scotland (2008–2016). She was a member of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Council on Terrorism (2013–2014), and also served as lead investigator on the START-funded project, In the Eyes of the Beholder which developed metrics of success and failure in the Global War on Terror and the Global Jihad.

Dr Singh has been an Associate Editor of Perspectives on Terrorism since 2018, and has extensive editorial board experience elsewhere, including with Terrorism and Political Violence, and the International Journal of Conflict and Violence. She is also the Series Editor for the New Directions in Terrorism Research publications by Manchester University Press.

Dr Singh holds a bachelor’s degree in History from Delhi University (Delhi, India), a master’s degree in History from Jawaharlal Nehru University (New Delhi, India) and a doctorate in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science (UK). She is fluent in English and Hindi, is an advanced-level Portuguese speaker and fluent Urdu speaker, and has a working knowledge of Arabic. She has an extensive research and publication record, with expertise on nationalist extremism, transnational terrorist groups, counter-terrorism responses and related issues of national security. She is also an area specialist with regional expertise in both the Middle East and South Asia.

For a formal transition period, she has agreed to collaborate with the current Editor-in-Chief (Dr James Forest) as a Co-Editor for the September and December 2025 issues of the journal. She will then begin her tenure as Editor-in-Chief on 1 January 2026, supported by the ICCT team led by Managing Editor Anna-Maria Andreeva.