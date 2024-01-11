38.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 12, 2024
People on the Move

Pete Gaynor Assumes Chairman Role at DRCA

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Peter Gaynor

The Disaster Recovery Coalition of America (DRCA) proudly welcomes Pete Gaynor as its newly appointed Chairman, as revealed on his LinkedIn profile. With a distinguished background as a former FEMA Administrator and U.S. Marine, Gaynor brings a wealth of experience to his new leadership role.

In his capacity as Chairman, Gaynor is set to play a pivotal role in providing strategic direction and invaluable guidance to DRCA, advancing its mission to foster disaster recovery and resilience initiatives throughout the United States. The announcement reflects DRCA’s commitment to securing top-tier leadership to navigate the evolving landscape of disaster response and recovery.

Mr. Gaynor’s extensive experience in emergency management and disaster response positions him as a formidable leader to drive DRCA’s agenda forward. His strategic insights and commitment to the organization’s mission are anticipated to propel DRCA to new heights under his guidance.

The Disaster Recovery Coalition of America expresses its excitement about Pete Gaynor’s appointment, confident that his leadership will contribute significantly to the organization’s ongoing success in promoting disaster recovery and resilience nationwide.

Previous article
Buttigieg Says No Grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 Planes Will Return to Air ‘Until it is Safe’
Next article
Federal Fleet Electrification: Improving Mission Execution, Cost, Resilience, and Security
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals