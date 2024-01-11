The Disaster Recovery Coalition of America (DRCA) proudly welcomes Pete Gaynor as its newly appointed Chairman, as revealed on his LinkedIn profile. With a distinguished background as a former FEMA Administrator and U.S. Marine, Gaynor brings a wealth of experience to his new leadership role.

In his capacity as Chairman, Gaynor is set to play a pivotal role in providing strategic direction and invaluable guidance to DRCA, advancing its mission to foster disaster recovery and resilience initiatives throughout the United States. The announcement reflects DRCA’s commitment to securing top-tier leadership to navigate the evolving landscape of disaster response and recovery.

Mr. Gaynor’s extensive experience in emergency management and disaster response positions him as a formidable leader to drive DRCA’s agenda forward. His strategic insights and commitment to the organization’s mission are anticipated to propel DRCA to new heights under his guidance.

The Disaster Recovery Coalition of America expresses its excitement about Pete Gaynor’s appointment, confident that his leadership will contribute significantly to the organization’s ongoing success in promoting disaster recovery and resilience nationwide.