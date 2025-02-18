Pete Hegseth Sworn in as 29th Secretary of Defense Following Contentious Senate Vote

Pete Hegseth was officially sworn in on January 25, 2025, as the 29th Secretary of Defense, assuming leadership of the Pentagon following a contentious confirmation process. Hegseth took the oath of office from Vice President JD Vance in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, and several Republican senators in attendance. His confirmation was narrowly secured after a 50-50 Senate vote, with Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.

A former U.S. Army National Guard infantry officer, Hegseth’s military career includes deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. His commendations include two Bronze Star Medals, the Joint Commendation Medal, and the Combat Infantryman Badge (CIB). Hegseth has also authored five books, including the 2024 bestseller The War on Warriors, and was a host on Fox News

In his inaugural remarks, Hegseth emphasized his commitment to restoring military readiness and strengthening national defense. “We don’t want to fight wars,” he stated. “We want to deter them … but if we need to fight, we’re going to bring overwhelming and decisive force.” He vowed to bolster the U.S. military’s strength, particularly in deterring aggression in the Indo-Pacific.

His qualifications and past conduct faced scrutiny from lawmakers, including allegations of sexual assault and heavy alcohol use. Senate Democrats, along with three Republicans, opposed his nomination, questioning his lack of experience in high-level defense policy. Many were also concerned about his previous stance against women joining the military.

Despite the controversy, the new Secretary of Defense pledged to surround himself with experienced advisors and focus on military readiness. As he steps into his role, he faces significant challenges, including global security threats and maintaining trust within the Department of Defense.