Peter Berg, Senior Official at ICE, Has Been Reassigned

Peter Berg, a senior official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been reassigned. Last week’s leadership changes, including the reassignment of Berg’s fellow Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) senior official, Russell Hott, came as the Trump administration moves to intensify immigration enforcement efforts.

Berg, who previously served as Deputy Executive Associate Director at ICE’s ERO, has over 27 years of experience in the agency. He has held multiple leadership roles, including Assistant Director and Field Office Director, overseeing key enforcement operations. Berg will now return to the ICE office in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Berg’s reassignment occurs amid growing pressure from the administration to accelerate immigration arrests. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, recently expressed frustration with the agency’s pace of enforcement, stating that ICE operations must intensify to meet the administration’s immigration goals.