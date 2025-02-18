34.2 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
People on the Move

Peter Berg, Senior Official at ICE, Has Been Reassigned

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Peter Berg, a senior official at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has been reassigned. Last week’s leadership changes, including the reassignment of Berg’s fellow Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) senior official, Russell Hott, came as the Trump administration moves to intensify immigration enforcement efforts.

Berg, who previously served as Deputy Executive Associate Director at ICE’s ERO, has over 27 years of experience in the agency. He has held multiple leadership roles, including Assistant Director and Field Office Director, overseeing key enforcement operations.  Berg will now return to the ICE office in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Berg’s reassignment occurs amid growing pressure from the administration to accelerate immigration arrests. Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, recently expressed frustration with the agency’s pace of enforcement, stating that ICE operations must intensify to meet the administration’s immigration goals.

Previous article
Russell Hott, Senior Official at ICE, Has Been Reassigned
Next article
The Trump Administration Fired FEMA CFO, Mary Comans
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals