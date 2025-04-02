Peter Fitzhugh Joins National Security Council

Peter Fitzhugh, a founding member and the President of the Homeland Security Investigations Association (HSIA), has stepped down from his leadership role after accepting a position in the White House’s National Security Council (NSC), according to HSIA’s recent LinkedIn post. Fitzhugh, a national security and financial crime enforcement expert, brings over 26 years of public service experience to his new position.

Fitzhugh’s leadership helped shape HSIA into a key support pillar for the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) community. The HSIA supports HSI employees and their families during transition, bereavement, and pursuit of educational opportunities. While starting HSIA, Fitzhugh also served as the Head of AML Digital Risk at Citi.

Over the course of his career, Fitzhugh has held a series of increasingly senior positions within Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), culminating in his role as Acting Deputy Executive Associate Director. In this capacity, he managed a global workforce of over 10,000 personnel in over 50 countries. Additionally, he oversaw a $2 billion budget and an investigative portfolio encompassing more than 400 criminal statutes, ranging from economic crimes to border security threats.

Before that, Fitzhugh served as Special Agent in Charge (SAC) in the New York City Metropolitan Area, where he led an 880-person team in dismantling transnational criminal organizations involved in crimes such as human trafficking, money laundering, intellectual property violations, and export control breaches. His work also included oversight of classified programs tied to international arms regulations and sensitive trade enforcement.

HSIA expressed deep appreciation for Fitzhugh’s “leadership, dedication, and vision,” underscoring his unwavering dedication to national service. “While we will miss his guidance,” the statement reads, “we are incredibly proud of his continued commitment to serve our nation.”