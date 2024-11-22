38.2 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, November 22, 2024
People on the Move

Peter Jaquez Appointed CBP’s Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Peter Jaquez

Peter Jaquez has been named Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) according to a post he shared on LinkedIn.

Jaquez’s journey within CBP began in January 1997 when he joined USBP as part of the 328th session at the USBP Academy. Following his graduation, he was assigned to the Van Horn Station in the Big Bend Sector of Texas, marking the start of a career characterized by operational excellence and strategic leadership.

Prior to his Deputy Executive Assistant Commissioner role Jaquez serves as Executive Director of the Workforce Care Directorate. Jaquez also served as the Acting Chief Patrol Agent for the El Paso Sector, where he oversaw border security operations in one of the busiest and most challenging regions of the U.S.-Mexico border. His appointment to this role in October 2022 showcased his ability to manage complex security and workforce challenges in a high-stakes environment.

Throughout his career, Jaquez has held a variety of critical leadership positions within USBP. These include Patrol Agent in Charge at El Paso Station, Associate Chief of Specialty Programs within the Law Enforcement Operations Directorate, and Interim Deputy Executive Director for Mission Readiness Operations at USBP Headquarters

Jaquez is also a graduate of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Leadership Institute, a testament to his dedication to professional growth and leadership development. His career achievements are further underscored by his service in the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Service prior to joining USBP, where he honed the discipline and operational skills that would define his law enforcement career.

Previous article
How Can Government Build Resilience in the Face of Crises?
Next article
Joanna Avery Joins Akiak Technology as Director of AI Programs
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals