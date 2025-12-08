Phil Kangas Named Deputy Director for DOE’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing

The Department of Energy has appointed Phil Kangas as Deputy Director of the Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF), placing him in a key leadership role responsible for overseeing operations and ensuring the office delivers on its mission. Kangas had been serving as Acting Deputy Director and previously led the Office’s Outreach and Business Development Division.

Kangas steps into the role with a deep blend of government experience and private-sector expertise. Before joining the Department of Energy, he spent 25 years as a management consultant, including more than two decades with Grant Thornton LLP. There, he led the firm’s National Energy Advisory practice, guiding clients across natural resources, mining, and renewable energy. His work frequently intersected with federal agencies, and he directed major science and energy portfolios supporting the DOE, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the National Science Foundation, and NASA.

Kangas holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from John Carroll University and a Master of Public Administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

