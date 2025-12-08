spot_img
Infrastructure SecurityPeople on the Move

Phil Kangas Named Deputy Director for DOE’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
December 8, 2025
Phil Kangas

The Department of Energy has appointed Phil Kangas as Deputy Director of the Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF), placing him in a key leadership role responsible for overseeing operations and ensuring the office delivers on its mission. Kangas had been serving as Acting Deputy Director and previously led the Office’s Outreach and Business Development Division.

Kangas steps into the role with a deep blend of government experience and private-sector expertise. Before joining the Department of Energy, he spent 25 years as a management consultant, including more than two decades with Grant Thornton LLP. There, he led the firm’s National Energy Advisory practice, guiding clients across natural resources, mining, and renewable energy. His work frequently intersected with federal agencies, and he directed major science and energy portfolios supporting the DOE, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the National Science Foundation, and NASA.

Kangas holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from John Carroll University and a Master of Public Administration from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

