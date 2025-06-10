Cybersecurity veteran and former White House official Phil Stupak has joined ISC2 as Senior Director of Advocacy, a move he announced yesterday on LinkedIn. In this new role, Stupak will lead ISC2’s efforts to influence cybersecurity policy across the Americas and strengthen partnerships with public- and private-sector stakeholders.

Stupak arrives at ISC2 following a high-profile federal career defined by work at the nexus of technology policy and international collaboration. As Assistant National Cyber Director in the White House, Stupak helped implement presidential powers in cyberspace, most notably spearheading President Biden’s Executive Order on national cybersecurity.

During his tenure at the Office of the National Cyber Director, Stupak also led federal cybersecurity coordination across more than 4,000 agencies, advancing Zero Trust strategies, boosting adoption of multi-factor authentication, and driving data protection improvements in the aftermath of the SolarWinds breach. He helped grow the White House’s cybersecurity policy implementation team from four to nearly 40 professionals.

International collaboration has been a defining feature of his work. Stupak has actively engaged with Five Eyes partners, EU officials, and cybersecurity counterparts worldwide to shape modern cyber governance. He co-developed a roadmap for transitioning to post-quantum cryptography with the United Kingdom and supported readiness efforts among 23 allied nations—a signal achievement that reflects his deep understanding of how today’s technical decisions ripple into tomorrow’s global threat landscape.

Stupak has also been a prominent voice in education and mentorship. Over nearly five years, he taught graduate courses in cybersecurity risk management at the University of Chicago and launched public policy-focused training programs across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. His work has consistently emphasized building bridges between emerging technologists and public service careers.

Prior to his time at the White House, Stupak held senior roles at DHS, helping lead Operation Allies Welcome and modernize information-sharing infrastructure within the National Operations Center. He also played an early role in DHS’s cybersecurity evolution, contributing to the launch of the EINSTEIN and CDM programs and negotiating key privacy agreements with the EU.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)