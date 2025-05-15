65.6 F
People on the Move

Phil Thiel Promoted to President at Dewberry

Phil Thiel

Phil Thiel has been promoted to President at Dewberry, the national architecture, engineering, and construction firm with a strong presence in federal, geospatial, and technology sectors. Thiel, who announced the news in a recent LinkedIn post, steps into the role following more than two decades of leadership within the company.

Thiel now oversees Dewberry Consultants, the division that supports federal clients and manages technology and geospatial contracts. In this capacity, Thiel is also responsible for maximizing the firm’s opportunities under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract. That includes areas such as staff augmentation and the delivery of integrated services to federal partners.

Thiel has been with Dewberry for over 24 years, most recently serving as Executive Vice President. Prior to that, Thiel held the position of Senior Vice President. Across these roles, Thiel has led efforts to apply advanced technologies and modern project delivery solutions to complex challenges across large-scale federal projects.

With a total of approximately 40 years of industry experience, Thiel brings long-term knowledge of federal contracting, geospatial technologies, and client-focused innovation. His promotion to President reflects continuity in leadership and a deep understanding of the operational and strategic priorities that drive Dewberry’s growth in the federal marketplace.

In addition to his executive role, Thiel has served on several industry bodies, including the ESRI Partner Council and the National Geospatial Advisory Committee. Thiel is also a board member of MAPPS, a national association of geospatial firms.

