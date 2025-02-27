Praveen Kurian Promoted to Senior VP of Defense Space at SAIC

Praveen Kurian has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Defense Space at SAIC, a move he announced on LinkedIn. Kurian, who has been with SAIC since August 2023, previously served as Vice President of Defense Space, leading initiatives focused on space superiority, national security space programs, and mission-critical defense operations.

With nearly two decades of experience in space systems engineering, program management, and strategic leadership, Kurian has been at the forefront of developing advanced space technologies to enhance national security. His expertise spans satellite communications, electronic warfare, space-based intelligence, and classified national security space programs, making him a key leader in SAIC’s defense space strategy.

Before joining SAIC, Kurian spent four years at L3Harris Technologies, where he held leadership roles as Senior Director and General Manager for both the Space Superiority and Space Control Divisions. In these roles, he oversaw the development and deployment of advanced space technologies, working closely with the U.S. Space Force, Department of Defense (DoD), and intelligence agencies. His focus included space domain awareness, resilient satellite architectures, and classified defense programs.

His career also includes more than a decade at Harris Corporation and Exelis, Inc., where he worked in systems engineering, program management, and space technology development. He was involved in electronic warfare systems, geospatial intelligence, and satellite-based surveillance and reconnaissance, contributing to U.S. military and intelligence space operations.

Kurian holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology.