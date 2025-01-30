President Trump Appoints Sean Curran Next U.S. Secret Service Director

President Trump selected Sean Curran, the head of his protection detail, to be the next leader of the United States Secret Service (USSS). Most recently, Curran served as the deputy special agent in charge of the Presidential Protective Detail, and, as such, was on scene and one of the first agents to respond during the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

Curran began his career with the USSS in 2001 in the Newark Field Office. He replaces Acting Director Ron Rowe, who stepped in after the July 23, 2024, resignation of then-Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Curran was congratulated on his appointment by Representative Pat Fallon (R-Texas) and other Republican members of the House. Currently, the Secret Service director is appointed by the president without requiring consent of the legislative branch, unlike Cabinet officials and judges, which require Senate confirmation.