Charles Werner, an influential figure in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) public safety, leadership, and innovation, has announced he will be joining the Distinguished Advisory Board at the University of Virginia’s Center for Public Safety and Justice. Werner shared the news on LinkedIn, adding another prominent role to his already expansive portfolio of public service and advisory work.

Werner’s appointment adds considerable weight to the UVA Center’s mission of supporting evidence-based, inclusive public safety solutions through research, training, and leadership development. With over 46 years of experience in emergency response and homeland security, Werner brings deep operational insight, cross-agency leadership experience, and a relentless drive to modernize public safety practices, including the integration of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) into emergency operations.

A longtime contributor to Homeland Security Today and Editorial Board member, Werner was recognized as HSToday’s Person of the Year in 2018, a testament to his pioneering work in UAS strategy, policy, and implementation.

Before retiring as Charlottesville’s fire chief, Werner served in various leadership roles across local, state, and national public safety organizations. He went on to become Senior Advisor and Acting Deputy State Coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, where he was a key voice in emergency coordination and UAS integration.

Today, Werner continues to shape the future of public safety through numerous national roles and is the director of DRONERESPONDERS.

In addition to his leadership work, he is also a FAA-certified remote pilot, a contributing editor to Firehouse Magazine, and a prolific writer with more than 150 articles published globally in the field of emergency response, crisis technology, and UAS policy.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)