QL Plus, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for injured veterans and first responders through student-led engineering design, has announced Tara Newell as its new Executive Director, effective May 12, according to a press release.

Newell brings to QL Plus more than a decade of leadership in strategic philanthropy, innovation, and community engagement. Most recently, she served as Program Director for Innovation Philanthropy at the Florida International University (FIU) Foundation, where she led development initiatives at the intersection of education, technology, and public service. She also helped lead strategic initiatives for FIU Foundation and FIU Ventures and has served as an active leader in the military community through her longstanding volunteer work with the U.S. Southern Command Family Readiness Group.

“As someone from a military family, I am deeply honored to lead an organization that understands the importance of service and the real challenges that can follow,” said Newell. “What drew me to QL Plus is the incredible power of pairing engineering talent with a human mission. We’re solving real problems, in real time, for people who have sacrificed so much for our country—and that’s work worth doing. I look forward to expanding our partnerships with donors, companies, and universities who share this vision so we can scale our impact and deliver meaningful solutions to more of the heroes who need them.”

Newell succeeds Mark Robbins, who retired in May after serving as Executive Director for four years. Under his leadership, QL Plus expanded its university partnerships, increased its project output, and weathered the challenges of the pandemic era while remaining steadfast in its mission: America’s brightest serving America’s bravest.

“Mark helped QL Plus navigate a critical period of growth and stability—we are incredibly grateful for his service and leadership,” said Bob Wolff, Chair of the QL Plus Board of Directors and a former Executive Director of QL Plus. “Tara brings fresh energy, deep fundraising expertise, and a personal connection to the military community. We are confident that under her leadership, QL Plus will reach new heights.”

QL Plus was included this year in the first-ever Forbes Accessibility 100 list that includes the top global impact-makers in Accessibility-related fields like communication, mobility, education, software, consumer products, robotics, sports and recreation, travel, the workplace, the arts, and more.