Rachelle Henderson, a seasoned homeland security leader with more than 23 years of federal service, has officially stepped down from her role at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Henderson announced her departure on LinkedIn, reflecting on a career that spanned both ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and was marked by leadership, innovation, and a deep commitment to the mission.

“My career at U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over the past 20+ years has been marked with so many opportunities to tackle challenges and make meaningful impact to a mission about which I care deeply,” Henderson wrote. “It has taken me to multiple roles at HQ and in the Field, allowed me to grow and develop as a leader and as a person, and has provided me the opportunity to meet the most dedicated and competent professionals in federal service, law enforcement, and private sector. ”

Over the course of her career, Henderson held a range of high-impact leadership positions. Most recently, she served as Acting Deputy Executive Associate Director for Management & Administration at ICE, following four years as the agency’s Chief Information Officer. Prior to her work at ICE, she spent more than 18 years at CBP in roles that shaped national border enforcement and information systems, including as Executive Director for Border Enforcement & Management Systems and as J1 Director at Joint Task Force – West.

Her tenure included regional leadership roles in San Antonio, McAllen, and Tucson, where she oversaw critical field support operations during a period of intense border security activity. Early in her career, Henderson specialized in information technology and systems integration to support front-line missions—experience that underpinned her later success as a technology leader in homeland security.

In 2022, Henderson was recognized by HSToday as one of Homeland’s Hottest 50 Trailblazers, a testament to her impact across agencies and her leadership in modernizing systems and building resilient teams.

“In March, I made the decision to do what my time at CBP and ICE has taught me: to evolve, grow, and boldly take on new challenges,” she shared in her farewell message. “There will be more to come on my next steps, but in the meantime, I wanted to say THANK YOU… and wish all the best to my friends and colleagues who continue to serve.”

While Henderson has not yet announced her next chapter, HSToday will continue to follow her journey and will update readers when more is known about her next role.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)