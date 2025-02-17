Rajiv Maan Appointed Special Agent in Charge of Mission Services at FBI Los Angeles - HS Today

Rajiv Maan has begun his new role as Special Agent in Charge of the Mission Services Division at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. He announced the news on LinkedIn, marking the latest step in his career spanning over three decades in law enforcement, intelligence operations, and national security.
Maan has served in a variety of leadership positions within the FBI, most recently as Director of the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, where he coordinated multi-agency efforts to secure the release of U.S. nationals held abroad. His tenure also includes serving as Director of the High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group, where he led intelligence operations and global deployments addressing national security threats. Prior to that, he was Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the FBI’s Los Angeles office, supervising over 140 agents and overseeing more than 200 counterterrorism and weapons of mass destruction investigations.
Throughout his career, Maan has been involved in critical national security missions, including counterintelligence, crisis management, and operational security. He has held leadership roles in the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, served as a Legal Attaché in Amman, Jordan, and led investigative efforts in counterespionage and intellectual property theft. Before joining the FBI in 2002, Maan worked as a Special Agent for the California Department of Justice and as a police officer with the Yuba City Police Department. Maan holds a Master of Business Administration from California State University-Long Beach.