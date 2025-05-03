Amivero, a mission-driven digital services firm and member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), has announced Ray Shuler as its new Senior Vice President and Strategic Advisor. The company shared the news via LinkedIn, highlighting Shuler’s extensive government and law enforcement experience as key to advancing its strategic initiatives.

In his new role, Shuler advises Amivero CEO Olivia Trivisani Bowker on a range of priorities at the intersection of technology and government affairs. His portfolio includes supporting the company’s continued innovation in areas such as intelligent automation, AI/ML implementation, fraud detection operations, and identity management—critical capabilities for modernizing federal operations.

Shuler brings more than three decades of experience in law enforcement, public safety, and technical operations to the role. Before joining Amivero in late 2024, he spent over 20 years at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), culminating in his position as Assistant Director. There, he led major systems development and technical operations initiatives, helping to modernize critical infrastructure and coordinate high-impact law enforcement efforts.

Earlier roles at HSI included Deputy Assistant Director for Systems Development and numerous leadership assignments in cybercrime, program management, and tactical training. His responsibilities often intersected with emergency response, procurement oversight, and interagency coordination, making him a key player in several national security and law enforcement initiatives.

Prior to federal service, Shuler also held the position of Chief of Police for the Rowan County Alcohol Beverage Control Law Enforcement Division in North Carolina and served for nearly six years as a police officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A graduate of Gardner-Webb University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Shuler brings both operational acumen and a forward-looking vision to Amivero’s leadership team.