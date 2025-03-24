Rear Admiral Chris Bartz Retires After Distinguished Career in U.S. Coast Guard and Cybersecurity Leadership

Rear Admiral Chris Bartz, a decorated aviator and cybersecurity leader, officially retired from the U.S. Coast Guard today, capping off a distinguished career that spanned multiple domains of national security and information technology. His retirement marks the conclusion of a legacy defined by operational excellence, technological innovation, and unwavering public service.

He most recently served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he was responsible for planning, programming, and overseeing DHS-wide IT systems, cybersecurity operations, data strategy, and customer experience initiatives. His leadership helped advance transformative efforts to secure the department’s digital infrastructure and elevate cybersecurity resilience across all components.

Previously, Bartz held the roles of Assistant Commandant for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Technology (CG-6) and Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. In this capacity, he led IT strategy for all ships, aircraft, and shore facilities, ensuring operational readiness through the integration of cutting-edge technology.

A trailblazer in cyber operations, Bartz served as Director of Training and Exercises (J7) at U.S. Cyber Command, where he shaped joint training standards and orchestrated large-scale exercises with allied partners, federal agencies, and private industry. He also served as the Coast Guard’s Chief Information Security Officer, where he established foundational cybersecurity policies and procedures that continue to guide the Service.

Bartz earned the title of the Coast Guard’s 27th Ancient Albatross—an honor bestowed upon the longest-serving active-duty aviator. Over the course of his flying career, he logged more than 3,300 hours of helicopter flight time and led over 120 search and rescue missions, directly saving or assisting 60 lives. His service included pivotal roles in the response to Hurricane Katrina and the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

A proud graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Bartz also earned a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Alabama and a certificate in Enterprise Architecture from the National Defense University. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional and DHS Level 3 Program Manager.

Rear Adm. Bartz’s leadership has earned him numerous honors, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, multiple Legions of Merit, and four Meritorious Service Medals.

At his retirement ceremony, Bartz symbolically passed the baton to the next generation: his daughters, LT Audrey Bartz and Coast Guard Academy Cadet Bridget Bartz—continuing the family’s proud tradition of service.