60.5 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 24, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityMaritime SecurityDHS

Rear Admiral Chris Bartz Retires After Distinguished Career in U.S. Coast Guard and Cybersecurity Leadership

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine

Rear Admiral Chris Bartz, a decorated aviator and cybersecurity leader, officially retired from the U.S. Coast Guard today, capping off a distinguished career that spanned multiple domains of national security and information technology. His retirement marks the conclusion of a legacy defined by operational excellence, technological innovation, and unwavering public service.

He most recently served as the Deputy Chief Information Officer at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), where he was responsible for planning, programming, and overseeing DHS-wide IT systems, cybersecurity operations, data strategy, and customer experience initiatives. His leadership helped advance transformative efforts to secure the department’s digital infrastructure and elevate cybersecurity resilience across all components.

Previously, Bartz held the roles of Assistant Commandant for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Information Technology (CG-6) and Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. In this capacity, he led IT strategy for all ships, aircraft, and shore facilities, ensuring operational readiness through the integration of cutting-edge technology.

A trailblazer in cyber operations, Bartz served as Director of Training and Exercises (J7) at U.S. Cyber Command, where he shaped joint training standards and orchestrated large-scale exercises with allied partners, federal agencies, and private industry. He also served as the Coast Guard’s Chief Information Security Officer, where he established foundational cybersecurity policies and procedures that continue to guide the Service.

Bartz earned the title of the Coast Guard’s 27th Ancient Albatross—an honor bestowed upon the longest-serving active-duty aviator. Over the course of his flying career, he logged more than 3,300 hours of helicopter flight time and led over 120 search and rescue missions, directly saving or assisting 60 lives. His service included pivotal roles in the response to Hurricane Katrina and the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

A proud graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Bartz also earned a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Alabama and a certificate in Enterprise Architecture from the National Defense University. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional and DHS Level 3 Program Manager.

Rear Adm. Bartz’s leadership has earned him numerous honors, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, multiple Legions of Merit, and four Meritorious Service Medals.

At his retirement ceremony, Bartz symbolically passed the baton to the next generation: his daughters, LT Audrey Bartz and Coast Guard Academy Cadet Bridget Bartz—continuing the family’s proud tradition of service.

Previous article
Federal Contracting Undergoes Biggest Overhaul Yet
Next article
FEMA Hiring Overhaul Drives Fears of Agency Dismantling as Hurricane Season Nears
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals