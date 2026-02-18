spot_img
People on the Move

Retired CISA Contracting Chief Juan Arratia Launches Arratia & Associates

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
February 18, 2026
Juan Arratia

After more than three decades in federal procurement leadership, Juan Arratia has launched a new consulting firm focused on acquisition, procurement, and audit readiness.

Arratia announced the formation of Arratia & Associates LLC following his retirement from government service, where he most recently served as Chief of the Contracting Office at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

“After 30+ years of Government Service supporting the planning, execution, and administration of contract requirements, I am proud to announce that Arratia & Associates LLC has started supporting clients with consulting support for acquisition, procurement, and audit readiness,” he shared in a public post.

Arratia served as CISA’s Chief of the Contracting Office from July 2021 through September 2025. In that Senior Executive Service role, he oversaw procurement and contract management functions supporting the agency’s cybersecurity and infrastructure protection mission.

Before joining CISA, Arratia was Deputy Director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Procurement Operations from 2018 to 2021. He also served as Senior Procurement Executive at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management from 2014 to 2018, where he led procurement operations at the agency level.

Earlier in his career, Arratia held senior contracting roles within the Department of the Navy, including Contracts Director for Navy Financial Management and Comptroller’s Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness (FIAR) efforts. He also managed Navy electronic systems programs supporting platforms such as Wide Area Workflow (WAWF), Electronic Document Access (EDA), and Standard Procurement System (SPS).

His federal acquisition experience began in uniform as a Contracting Officer with Marine Corps Systems Command from 2003 to 2007.

Arratia holds a Master of Business Administration in Contract and Procurement from the Naval Postgraduate School.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

