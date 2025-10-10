Retired U.S. Army Major General John Kline Joins Deep Water Point & Associates as Principal

Retired Major General John Kline, a former senior U.S. Army leader with more than 30 years of experience in national defense and organizational transformation, has joined Deep Water Point & Associates as a Principal Consultant. The company announced the appointment on LinkedIn, highlighting Kline’s “exceptional record of service and strategic leadership across the Army and defense community.”

Kline’s military career spans over three decades of leading high-stakes missions, managing large-scale operations, and driving innovation across the U.S. Army and Department of Defense. Most recently, he served as the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training, where he oversaw the Army’s mission of training and developing more than 130,000 new soldiers each year. During his tenure, Kline spearheaded the creation of the Future Soldier Prep Course, which successfully addressed a 15,000-soldier recruiting shortfall within two years.

He also led the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) initiative, a billion-dollar modernization program aimed at improving the physical and mental readiness of soldiers. His leadership extended beyond training, serving as Senior Army Commander at Fort Eustis and Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, where he was responsible for the welfare and readiness of over 10,000 service members and civilians.

Kline’s assignments also included serving as the Army Lead for the Ukraine/Russia Lessons Study, where he directed efforts to analyze large-scale combat operations in Europe to inform future Army innovation and training strategies. Earlier in his career, he was Deputy Commanding General of the 7th Infantry Division, Commander of the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, and Task Force Commander in Helmand, Afghanistan, leading multinational forces in one of the region’s most volatile provinces.

A graduate of Shippensburg University, Kline holds master’s degrees in Strategic Studies from the Air War College and Administration from Central Michigan University. He also maintains an Active Top Secret Security Clearance and has extensive experience in interagency coordination, crisis management, and defense modernization.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)